Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.800-1.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.400 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,915 shares of company stock worth $1,123,035 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

