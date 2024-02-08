Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.400-0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.800-1.950 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $34.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $233,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,915 shares of company stock worth $1,123,035. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

