B. Riley Upgrades Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Buy

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SIMO. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $95.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,250.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,289 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,989,000 after acquiring an additional 758,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after acquiring an additional 707,765 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 942.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 761,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $54,750,000 after acquiring an additional 688,800 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 771.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 673,278 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at $32,024,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

