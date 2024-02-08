B. Riley Weighs in on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

PMT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

NYSE PMT opened at $13.55 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,010,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,096,000 after buying an additional 906,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,708,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 460,177 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,223,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 353,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 302,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,055 shares in the company, valued at $278,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 99.38%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

