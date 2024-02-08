Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $464.80

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 464.80 ($5.83) and last traded at GBX 462 ($5.79), with a volume of 36948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462 ($5.79).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 325 ($4.07) to GBX 529 ($6.63) in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.89) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.64) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 492.67 ($6.18).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Babcock International Group Cuts Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 421.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 402.06. The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,070.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Babcock International Group

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.