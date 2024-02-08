Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Stake Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,621 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ball were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 117.8% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 232,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,912 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $1,816,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.4% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 594,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ball by 27.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 23,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

