Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,366 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.21% of Bank of Montreal worth $127,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,546 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,688,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,160 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

NYSE:BMO opened at $91.76 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $102.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.07.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

