BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $24.87 on Thursday. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $38.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

