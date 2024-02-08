Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 1,290 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.8% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 82,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $38,430,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,083,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,175,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $653,955.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $20,175,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,039. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

