Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,298,000 after buying an additional 4,343,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,866,000 after acquiring an additional 114,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.81. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 23.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.11%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

