Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $240.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.88. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $114.64 and a 12 month high of $248.67.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

