Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1,433.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,608,000 after purchasing an additional 703,122 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,028,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,344,000 after buying an additional 317,661 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,634,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,207,000 after buying an additional 113,655 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,295,000 after buying an additional 1,406,171 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,338,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,481,000 after buying an additional 336,042 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLF opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.5637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 54.48%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

