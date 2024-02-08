Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,111 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 106.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,152.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $203.07 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $204.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.