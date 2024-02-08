Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,503 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 249.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $32.48 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.61.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

