Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,624 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 117.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE CNHI opened at $12.37 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.