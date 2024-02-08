Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 366 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,378 shares of company stock valued at $10,371,735. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $354.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $358.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

