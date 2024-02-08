Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

ALLY stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

