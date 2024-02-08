Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Allstate were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.2% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 0.8 %

Allstate Announces Dividend

ALL opened at $158.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $159.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.94.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

