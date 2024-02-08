Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 322,718 shares of company stock worth $26,604,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.