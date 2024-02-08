Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.