Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $286.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.98. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $246.04 and a 52-week high of $364.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

