Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 128.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Shares of APO opened at $105.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $106.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

