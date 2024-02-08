Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 108.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $48,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $276,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance
Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $89.69 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.
View Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker
Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker
In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stanley Black & Decker
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why Cigna stock will be at fresh highs by March
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to use options to collect rent on stocks without owning them
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Are these frigid Dow stocks in for a longer winter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.