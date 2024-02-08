Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $387,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,634 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Western Digital by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961,971 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $89,074,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,982,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Fox Advisors raised Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

