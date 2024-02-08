Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $394,000 Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,223 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 2.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 35.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Dropbox by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,055 shares of company stock valued at $477,145 in the last ninety days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

