Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $400,000 Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lennar were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 49.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Lennar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Lennar by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $152.69 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $156.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

