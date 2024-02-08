Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $462,000 Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Datadog were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,141,500.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,930,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $130.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.