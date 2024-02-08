Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $465,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CDW were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $237.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $247.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.49 and its 200-day moving average is $211.45.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

