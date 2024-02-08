Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $491,000 Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 52.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,759,000 after purchasing an additional 974,693 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 11.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 182.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 53,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 34,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 18.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical stock opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $78.58.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

