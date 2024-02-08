Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $501,000 Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chemours were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5,257.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Chemours Stock Down 0.2 %

CC stock opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

