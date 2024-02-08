Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $535,000 Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,936 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 324.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 140.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $53,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

