Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $556,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sysco were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Down 0.9 %

SYY stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

