Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $362.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.46 and a 200-day moving average of $343.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $391.21.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.30.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

