Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,978 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,658 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.17. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.