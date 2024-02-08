Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,218 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PTC were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after buying an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,638,000 after acquiring an additional 167,705 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in PTC by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,331,000 after acquiring an additional 83,085 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

PTC Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PTC opened at $180.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.48, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $185.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.18.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,520 shares of company stock worth $12,117,492. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.