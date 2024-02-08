Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 6,683 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 580.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $77.33 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

