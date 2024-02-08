Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FMC were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

