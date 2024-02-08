Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $139.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile



Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

