Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $81,253,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $57.16 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

