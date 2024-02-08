Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,312,440,000 after acquiring an additional 139,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,996,000 after acquiring an additional 123,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,189,000 after purchasing an additional 89,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.85.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VMC opened at $236.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.24. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $237.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,153 shares of company stock valued at $681,957. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

