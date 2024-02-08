Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 973,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,703,000 after buying an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,524 shares of company stock worth $3,689,938 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $198.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.97 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.66. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

