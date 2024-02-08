Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Corteva were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 68,593 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Corteva by 413.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,122,000 after buying an additional 36,745 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 55.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,810 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTVA

Corteva Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.