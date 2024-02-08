Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,599 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in V.F. were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 43.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 121.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $29.12.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 18.11% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

