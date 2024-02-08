Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $46.24.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

