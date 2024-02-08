Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

WMB opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

