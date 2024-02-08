Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 176 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,840,000 after acquiring an additional 184,078 shares in the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $381.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.83. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $252.17 and a fifty-two week high of $391.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

