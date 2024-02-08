Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 179 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Entergy were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Entergy by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 6,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Down 0.7 %

Entergy Dividend Announcement

ETR stock opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $111.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

