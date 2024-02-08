Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 25,327 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,327 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 240,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $986,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

