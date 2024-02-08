Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,752 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

