Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 304 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Copart were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.57.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

